Downtown Winchester business struggling to recover after flooding

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several businesses are working to recover after last week’s flash flooding in Clark County.

Engineers were out Monday morning to assess the damage done to Cartwright Designs.

Owner Wes Cartwright says all he could do was watch Thursday night as water rushed into the garage and compromised the drainage system beneath the building, causing a section of the floor to collapse once the water receded.

Today at noon and later on @WKYT, I’ll speak with the owner of Cartwright Designs, whose building has been condemned by the city. pic.twitter.com/LmxDtiuIOR — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) October 11, 2021

Cartwright says the Town Branch water system is nearly a century old and was part of a crumbling infrastructure.

He says it will take several months of work to restore the building and that his business will likely have to stay closed during that time.

Cartwright is not planning to start a GoFundMe but says he hopes that his business and others who have been affected will receive federal aid.

“We are a family owned business, like a lot of businesses here in downtown Winchester. That being said, we operate on small budgets. So, I’m hoping to get some help in a timely fashion just because we don’t have the budget to wait and stay shut down that long,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright’s main concern with his shop at the moment is the fact that his signs and materials still left inside may be further damaged the longer they stay in there because of the saturation.

He also noted that he had about 30 different projects in the works for customers at the time of the flood, all of which have been put on hold.

