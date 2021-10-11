Franklin Co. Humane Society breaks ground on new shelter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Excited faces filled the vacant lot in Franklin County. It’s the future home of the new 10,000 square foot, estimated $5.6 million animal shelter.

“In 10 days to two weeks, we’re not going to be breaking ground, we’re actually going to be sitting up and starting to build this facility,” said Humane society Board President Sam Marcus.

My new friend Basil Hayden was out celebrating the ground breaking on the new multi-million dollar animal shelter in Franklin County. He also wants to encourage you to participate in a bourbon raffle…all proceeds go to the shelter! More tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/RfdSeBfjZw — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) October 10, 2021

As Marcus explains, the animals they care for are in need of a shelter that doesn’t sit on a flood plain.

“It’s on its last legs. I can’t think of going through another flood. I’m praying we don’t go through one by the time we get this built. This facility is so badly needed,” Marcus said.

The most recent damage is from the building flood back in March. Thanks to a posthumous donation and more than a million dollars raised through a capital campaign, Marcus was able to give the go ahead to break ground on the site off Flynn Avenue.

“Animal welfare is important to the livability of the city and that’s why it’s very important we be here today,” said Mayor Layne Wilkerson.

“We’ve needed this for so many years. Of course it’s been a long haul to get here,” Marcus said.

And they still have a long way to go in terms of fundraising, but that hasn’t dimmed the team’s optimism that in a little over a year, pets will have a new home.

“Basically we’re looking at a Christmas gift in 2022.”

The humane society does have a rare bourbon raffle going on right now.

All money raised will go towards the shelter.

Find out more about how you can get involved here.

