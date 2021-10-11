Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 722 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 722 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 714,904 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.26% positivity rate.

Of Monday’s new cases, 147 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 23 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 9,150.

As of Monday, 1,399 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 418 are in the ICU, and 266 are on ventilators.

