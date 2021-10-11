Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching a late week cold front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak cold front will bring showers to the region late tonight. Most of you will remain on the dry side.

A shower chance will move through the region late tonight and tomorrow morning. It will be a general light rain-maker.

There is another system that arrives at the end of the week. It will bring another chance of showers & some storms. These will be more widespread. Rain isn’t the only thing that gets in our way, cooler air will blast in as well. Daytime highs will fall from near 80 degrees to the 60s.

