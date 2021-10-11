Advertisement

Kentucky Children’s Hospital seeing surge in COVID-19 patients

Doctors with Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington say they’re in the middle of a big...
Doctors with Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington say they’re in the middle of a big surge, seeing six times more critically ill patients than they have during any time of the pandemic.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases in children remain at higher rates even as the state is beginning to see a downward trend.

Doctors with Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington say they’re in the middle of a big surge, seeing six times more critically ill patients than they have during any time of the pandemic.

Most of the patients are 12 or older. All are not vaccinated.

The Kentucky Children’s Hospital is leading the way in the fight against COVID-19 in young patients. Monday morning, doctors talked about treatments for children and when a vaccine for children may be available.

“This is the single most effective tool that we have to prevent, not only infection but also severe, severe and critical coven illness,” said Dr. Sean McTigue, medical director for pediatric infection prevention.

Dr. McTigue explains Pfizer’s seeking FDA approval for children 5 to 11 to get the shot. He says they’ll meet at the end of the month to review that request. It’ll likely be available in November.

The University of Kentucky is also part of a national trial to test the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in younger children. For the current phase of the study, researchers are enrolling children aged 6 months to under two years of age into the study beginning at the end of October.

For kids who already have the virus, there’s another tool to keep them out of the hospital - monoclonal antibody treatment.

According to Dr. McTigue, it mimics the body’s natural response to the virus, reducing severe symptoms.

“It’s been very successful from the standpoint that things have been running extremely smoothly,” Dr. McTigue said. “The patients that we’ve brought through have all come in and out with no problems or infusions have gone very well. Where I think we need to improve is we really need to get the word out about how important this therapy is.”

Who’s eligible for this treatment? Patients, ages 12-17, who test positive for COVID or have had a known exposure, are eligible to receive infusions if they have high-risk factors.

Dr. McTigue says the most common underlying condition in children is obesity. He says there’s no waitlist for monoclonal antibody treatment. Often, children referred can be seen that day.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
The fire happened on Leader Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fire officials investigating early morning fire on UK’s campus
Lexington shooting on Endon Drive
Two hospitalized after Lexington shooting
Kentucky fans take pictures with Lexington firefighters during celebrations on State Street
Kentucky fans celebrate win over LSU
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0

Latest News

The University of Kentucky is part of a national trial to test the safety and effectiveness of...
University of Kentucky part of national trial to test Moderna vaccine in children
The preteen is battling fatigue, recurrent fevers and even seizures after she contracted...
12-year-old still recovering from COVID-19 more than a year later
Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths