Kentucky man runs a 5K in all 120 state counties

Duffy Sutton runs a 5K in all 120 Kentucky counties
Duffy Sutton runs a 5K in all 120 Kentucky counties(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A 58-year-old man in Somerset recently ran a 5K to finish a challenge he started in 2015.

Duffy Sutton was first encouraged to start running by his sons. He is a retired police officer and was born in Frankfort, but moved to Somerset in 1990.

In order to challenge himself, he set out to run a 5K in all 120 Kentucky counties. Sutton was inspired by someone that was trying to run a race in every county. The races were all different distances, so Sutton decided to run a 5K.

He just finished his last run on October 2 in Washington County. He usually tried to make each one memorable by dressing up in different costumes each time he ran.

