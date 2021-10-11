Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Estill County crash

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Estill County.

The crash happened on Highway 82, near the Powell County line, around 8 p.m. Saturday. 

The coroner says the crash involved two motorcycles and a car.

According to the coroner, a man on one of the motorcycles died at the scene.  The coroner identified him as 59-year-old Michael Helton, of Powell County.

The coroner says someone on the second motorcycle was airlifted to UK Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. That person’s current condition is not known.

There’s no word yet on how the crash happened. Kentucky State Police is investigating.

