No. 11 Kentucky loses DT Oxendine with lower leg injury

Oxendine recorded two sacks Saturday night in the win vs. LSU.
Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine (8) celebrates getting a sack during the first...
Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine (8) celebrates getting a sack during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury sustained in the No. 11 Wildcats’ 42-21 win over LSU.

Stoops wasn’t more specific about Oxendine’s injury but called it a “big loss” considering Kentucky has already lost nose guard Marquan McCall in the win over Florida with what he described as a lower extremity injury.

The announcement comes as Oxendine was named Southeastern Conference co-defensive line player of the week after the sophomore recorded two sacks among three tackles in the win over LSU.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0

