Pineville Police K-9 Link dies in training exercise

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville Police Department officers were disheartened to announce that a memorial service was held for K-9 officer, Link. A memorial service was held for Link at the Arnett & Steel Funeral home on Monday. He died during a training exercise with his handler Officer Brandon Hollingsworth.

Link arrived at the department in January from Morristown, Tennessee.

He underwent all of the required training and certification as of April 29, 2021; playing a vital role with the department in several operations that resulted in finding illegal drugs. Link also assisted other police agencies in similar instances including car searches and search warrants.

Officers Link and Hollingsworth most recently visited Pineville Independent Schools as a part of Gear Up week.

Pineville Police Chief Kyle Dunn says that Link was an integral part of the Police Department and will be sorely missed.

