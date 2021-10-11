Advertisement

Trial set to begin for man accused in crash that killed Lexington toddler

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial for Jacob Heil is scheduled to begin Monday in Lexington.

The 21-year-old was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.

Police say Shemwell was crossing a street with his family outside a UK football game when the crash happened.

Heil, who was 18 at the time, had a blood alcohol level of 0.051, according to court records. The legal limit is .02 for those under 21. The DUI arrest report says Heil left a tailgating event before the collision on Cooper Drive.

Last year, during court hearings, Judge Lucy VanMeter granted the defense motion to allow jurors to visit the crash of the scene. Heil’s attorneys argued that a scene visit would allow the jury to teach a fully informed verdict.

Jacob Heil
The Commonwealth’s attorneys objected to that decision, arguing there are photos and videos that more accurately depict the scene.

Both sides agreed to limit the postmortem pictures used during the trial.

Judge VanMeter also ruled the state could not use photos of Shemwell’s shoes unless prosecutors use them to emphasize facts, like how visible the boy was, not to garner an emotional reaction from the jury.

Jury selection began Monday morning. We’re hearing the trial starts at 3 p.m. Monday.

