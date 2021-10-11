University of Kentucky part of national trial to test Moderna vaccine in children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is part of a national trial to test the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in younger children.

The vaccine may protect young children six months to those under 12 years of age from getting sick if they come into contact with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The pediatric research study will define an age-appropriate dose of the Moderna vaccine, test the vaccine’s effectiveness, and monitor any potential side effects in children, collecting information to ensure safe use.

For the current phase of the study, researchers are enrolling children aged 6 months to under two years of age into the study beginning at the end of October.

Parents or guardians interested in enrolling their child in the study can visit UK’s website at www.StopCOVIDKy.com, where they can answer a confidential pre-screening survey to help determine if a child qualifies.

If you previously filled out the prescreening survey this summer, you don’t need to do so again.

