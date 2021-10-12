Case against suspect in Lexington apartment complex arson waived to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of starting a fire at a Lexington apartment complex was back in court Tuesday morning.

Tyler Jordan was arrested in September in connection with a fire at the Pinebrook Apartments complex.

After a prolonged wait inside the courtroom, the hearing for Tyler Jordan went very quickly. Jordan appeared via zoom from the Shelby County Detention Center, where he’s being held at the moment.

The man accused of setting fire to the Pinebrook Apartment complex in Lexington is going to a grand jury. Tyler Jordan appeared in court via zoom this morning and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. That fire sent three people to the hospital. More to come on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/wDWtt4AKue — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) October 12, 2021

Jordan decided to waive his right to a preliminary hearing and decided to go straight to the Fayette County Grand Jury.

Jordan is charged with arson and wanton endangerment after police say he set fire to a block of apartments at the Pinebrook Apartments complex. That fire sent three people to the hospital, including two who jumped from a second story balcony to escape the flames.

Fire investigators reported there were multiple points of origin to this fire above the apartment where Jordan lived.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.