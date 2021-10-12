Advertisement

Case against suspect in Lexington apartment complex arson waived to grand jury

Tyler Jordan was arrested in September in connection with a fire at the Pinebrook Apartments complex.
Tyler Jordan was arrested in September in connection with a fire at the Pinebrook Apartments complex.(Shelby Co. Detention Center)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of starting a fire at a Lexington apartment complex was back in court Tuesday morning.

Tyler Jordan was arrested in September in connection with a fire at the Pinebrook Apartments complex.

After a prolonged wait inside the courtroom, the hearing for Tyler Jordan went very quickly. Jordan appeared via zoom from the Shelby County Detention Center, where he’s being held at the moment.

Jordan decided to waive his right to a preliminary hearing and decided to go straight to the Fayette County Grand Jury.

Jordan is charged with arson and wanton endangerment after police say he set fire to a block of apartments at the Pinebrook Apartments complex. That fire sent three people to the hospital, including two who jumped from a second story balcony to escape the flames.

Fire investigators reported there were multiple points of origin to this fire above the apartment where Jordan lived.

