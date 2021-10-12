Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak cold front sweeping across the state today and it’s bringing a small drop in your thermometers. This is the opening act to some real deal chilly changes showing up by the end of the week into the coming weekend. This new pattern may very well deliver a frost threat next week.

Today’s front is fairly moisture starved, but it has a narrow band of showers and isolated storms along it.

Temps are mainly in the 70s today and into Wednesday as we still track a shower or storm threat for the west.

Temps rebound Thursday when a strong southwesterly wind kicks in ahead of a cold front working our way. This front will move in and slow down as low pressure develops along it. The end result will be showers and some storms increasing late Thursday into Friday with rain lasting into Saturday. That’s also when a seasonable brand of chilly air works in.

Regardless of the timing of the rain ending, temps come way down and go below normal over the weekend into early next week. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out early next week, but its the trough coming in behind this one that will likely do the frosty work late next week.

