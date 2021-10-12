Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Quiet for a few more days

More rounds of showers & storms arrive for the end of the week
More rounds of showers & storms arrive for the end of the week
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first front of the week will pass through the region without any real issues.

It takes two fronts to shake things up for us this week. Our early week round will be out of here by later today. It should shave a few degrees off of daytime highs. That means our high temperatures will run in the mid-70s. So we barely get knocked down with this first front.

The second and more potent cold front will be here at the end of the week & weekend. It drives up showers & storms and knocks down temperatures. Daytime high temperatures will hover around the low and mid-60s. That begins on Saturday.

Take care of each other!

