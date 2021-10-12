Advertisement

Lexington activist starts random acts of kindness social media trend

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington activist is trying to reverse a social media trend in an attempt to get people to be a little nicer to one another.

Devine Carama is well-known for being an advocate for Lexington youth, and now he’s starting a new hashtag on Tik Tok called “random acts of kindness.”

It’s a response to other trends we’ve seen on the platform, including the “devious licks” challenge, which led to bathrooms getting destroyed in several area school districts.

Carama said he wants kids to step up and follow their own path.

“Look, this generation is predicated on following. Whether it’s social media and how many followers you got, whether it’s these challenges where everybody’s following and doing the same thing. But at the end of the day, in order to build community, it’s about how many leaders we got,” Carama said.

If you want to post to the hashtag or just follow along, it’s called #randomactsofkindnessfcps.

Carama said he’s hoping this will help make doing the right thing, the cool thing.

