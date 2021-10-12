Lexington man sentenced more than 21 years in prison for armed cocaine trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 262 months, more than 21 years, in federal prison for armed cocaine trafficking.

Jymie S. Salahuddin, 53, was sentenced Tuesday.

According to his plea agreement, on September 19, 2020, while serving a parole violation warrant, law enforcement stopped Salahuddin’s vehicle and found him in possession of 79.42 grams of cocaine and a large amount of money.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky said a search of his car also revealed a .40 pistol and a .380 pistol, along with more money. Salahuddin admitted that he possessed the cocaine with the intent to distribute it, and that he possessed the firearms in connection with his drug trafficking.

Salahuddin pleaded guilty in July 2021.

Under federal law, Salahuddin must serve 85% of his prison sentence.

The investigation was conducted by ATF and the Lexington Police Department.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.