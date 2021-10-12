One person taken to hospital after shooting near Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Police said they were called to MLK Park around 6:23 p.m. Their investigation started on Gerald Drive, went through the park, and then police found someone who had been shot on Millbank Road. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the park was busy at the time, and at least one car was hit.

Police are still trying to get a suspect description and don’t know yet what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

