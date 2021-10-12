Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after shooting near Lexington park

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Police said they were called to MLK Park around 6:23 p.m. Their investigation started on Gerald Drive, went through the park, and then police found someone who had been shot on Millbank Road. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the park was busy at the time, and at least one car was hit.

Police are still trying to get a suspect description and don’t know yet what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Lexington shooting on Endon Drive
Two hospitalized after Lexington shooting
The fire happened on Leader Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fire officials investigating early morning fire on UK’s campus
Kentucky fans take pictures with Lexington firefighters during celebrations on State Street
Kentucky fans celebrate win over LSU
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0

Latest News

Devine Carama is well-known for being an advocate for Lexington youth, and now he’s starting a...
Lexington activist starts random acts of kindness social media trend
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown during the first half...
No. 11 Kentucky gearing up for Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Georgia
Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine (8) celebrates getting a sack during the first...
No. 11 Kentucky loses DT Oxendine with lower leg injury
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/11/2021)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/11/2021)