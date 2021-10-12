Advertisement

Richmond police arrest suspect in 2020 murder

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Richmond murder.

Police say 24-year-old Camron C. Thomas was arrested Monday. He is accused of killing 59-year-old Freddie Biggs back in October 2020.

Early in the morning on October 9, 2020, police responded to a reported burglary with shots fired at an apartment in the 300 block od East Main Street. Police say two people were inside the apartment when a man forced his way into the home and shots ended up being fired.

When officers got there, they found Biggs with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say, over the past year, the investigation identified Thomas as the suspect.

Thomas is facing charges of murder, burglary, robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

