Blue Grass Airport celebrates 75th anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Blue Grass Airport is celebrating a big milestone Wednesday - its 75th anniversary.

On October 13, 1946, Kentuckians saw the first commercial flight leave Lexington and head to Cincinnati.

Since that day, Blue Grass Airport has been offering service to and from Lexington, providing access to destinations worldwide.

Many things have changed have change since 1946. The airport just underwent its latest expansion and renovations.

