Advertisement

Blue Grass Airport celebrates 75th anniversary

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Blue Grass Airport is celebrating a big milestone Wednesday - its 75th anniversary.

On October 13, 1946, Kentuckians saw the first commercial flight leave Lexington and head to Cincinnati.

Since that day, Blue Grass Airport has been offering service to and from Lexington, providing access to destinations worldwide.

Many things have changed have change since 1946. The airport just underwent its latest expansion and renovations.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you head to the Red River Gorge soon, keep in mind there has been a recent increase in...
Expert gives tips on what to watch for after copperhead snakes spotted in Red River Gorge area
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
A disappointing September jobs report leaves uncertainty around key elements of economic...
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

Latest News

As residents in Nicholas County wait to hear if the appeal for FEMA aid is approved, Kentucky...
Real estate companies step in to help Kentucky families devastated by flooding
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
DAY 3 OF HEIL TRIAL: Jury to visit scene of crash
Rupp Arena
UK Men’s Basketball Game Day: What to Know for 2021-22
More showers & storms likely
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast