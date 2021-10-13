Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes By The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a couple of showers and storms trying to pop out there today as our warmer than normal temp pattern continues. This pattern has a few more days left in the tank before a fall storm system ushers in chilly changes for the weekend.

Temps today are mainly in the 75-80 degree range, but some areas of western and central Kentucky may come in under that. That’s because clouds and a couple showers and storms look to go up this afternoon and evening.

Winds begin to really crank on Thursday as a couple of showers and storms impact areas of the west and north. Elsewhere, temps make a run toward the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

This is ahead of our fall storm system rolling through here Friday and early Saturday. This is a windy and wet system with crashing temps crashing in behind it.

Wind gusts of 35mph or higher will be possible as this system blows through.

Temps crash behind this into the 40s to start Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will make it feel pretty chilly. Sunday morning will bring our first risk for patchy frost as temps hit the 35-40 degree range for some.

Temps stay rather seasonable into much of next week, but we will watch for another upper level system to dive in here before the week is over.

