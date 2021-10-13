Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky shelter dog announced ‘world’s cutest rescue dog’ by People Magazine

Heaven is officially the world's cutest rescue dog
Heaven is officially the world's cutest rescue dog(Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-year-old dog that was rescued in Eastern Kentucky was named the world’s cutest rescue dog on Wednesday.

Heaven was announced as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog competition in early September.

Caption

You can read more about the competition here.

Heaven was originally rescued by Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, then she was adopted by Starfish Animal Rescue.

Starfish Animal Rescue’s goal is to connect rescue pets with foster and adoptive homes to find them a forever home.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you head to the Red River Gorge soon, keep in mind there has been a recent increase in...
Expert gives tips on what to watch for after copperhead snakes spotted in Red River Gorge area
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Golden Alert issued for missing person in Whitley County
Real estate companies step in to help Kentucky families devastated by flooding
WATCH | Real estate companies step in to help Kentucky families devastated by flooding
Kentucky’s National Guard helping hospitals during COVID-19
National Guard still helping at some Kentucky hospitals
Chris Bailey’s FASTcast | Chilly Changes By The Weekend
Chris Bailey’s FASTcast | Chilly Changes By The Weekend
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,380 new COVID cases, 26 deaths