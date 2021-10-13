Advertisement

Eli Cox named to ESPN midseason All-America team

Nicholasville native named one of best guards in country at halfway point
Eli Cox was all smiles on the UK sidelines.
Eli Cox was all smiles on the UK sidelines.
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK sophomore guard Eli Cox has been listed as a midseason All-American by ESPN, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Nicholasville native is in his first season as the starting right guard.

According to ESPN, the 6-foot-4, 293-pound lineman has helped pave the way for Chris Rodriguez to lead the SEC in rushing. “Thanks to its punishing ground game, Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and just the second time in the past 111 years. Described as the strongest pound-for-pound player on the team, Cox had seven knockdown blocks, 15 blocks at the point of attack and didn’t miss an assignment in last week’s 42-21 victory against LSU.”

Cox, who played at West Jessamine, has graded out at 80.5 percent this season and has recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Missouri.

