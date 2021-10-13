Eli Cox named to ESPN midseason All-America team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK sophomore guard Eli Cox has been listed as a midseason All-American by ESPN, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Nicholasville native is in his first season as the starting right guard.

According to ESPN, the 6-foot-4, 293-pound lineman has helped pave the way for Chris Rodriguez to lead the SEC in rushing. “Thanks to its punishing ground game, Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and just the second time in the past 111 years. Described as the strongest pound-for-pound player on the team, Cox had seven knockdown blocks, 15 blocks at the point of attack and didn’t miss an assignment in last week’s 42-21 victory against LSU.”

Cox, who played at West Jessamine, has graded out at 80.5 percent this season and has recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Missouri.

