Gov. Beshear reports 2,380 new COVID cases, 26 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 719,611 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.00% positivity rate.

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 685 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 26 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 9,210.

As of Wednesday, 1,365 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 398 are in the ICU, and 275 are on ventilators.

