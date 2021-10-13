Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching late week changes

Temperatures will tank
Temperatures will tank
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 13, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pleasant weather will continue for a few more days.

These really nice fall days will continue through at least Thursday. The current setup will drive temperatures back up to 75 or higher for most folks across Kentucky. We will get a couple of days with those numbers.

A blast of late October will roll into the region for the end of the week and this weekend. It will be a little jarring as highs will go from near 80 degrees to 60 in roughly 24 hours. Those chillier temperatures will hold steady well into the next week.

