Lexington Emergency Management testing outdoor warning sirens Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you hear sirens outside Wednesday morning, don’t panic.

Lexington Emergency Management will be testing outdoor warning sirens Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. The test was postponed for a week because of the weather.

If you live near a park or golf course, expect to hear the outdoor siren sound a series of chimes followed by a voice announcement, “This is a test.”

Officials want to remind people not to call 911 about the siren test.

For more information about the Lexington Warning Siren System, click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.