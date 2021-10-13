Lexington Emergency Management testing outdoor warning sirens Wednesday morning
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you hear sirens outside Wednesday morning, don’t panic.
Lexington Emergency Management will be testing outdoor warning sirens Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. The test was postponed for a week because of the weather.
If you live near a park or golf course, expect to hear the outdoor siren sound a series of chimes followed by a voice announcement, “This is a test.”
Officials want to remind people not to call 911 about the siren test.
For more information about the Lexington Warning Siren System, click here.
