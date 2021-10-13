Advertisement

Lexington Legends hold ‘pumpkin playoff’ game

It was the first-ever Legends game in October and was called the “pumpkin playoff.”
It was the first-ever Legends game in October and was called the “pumpkin playoff.”(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends hosted a trick or treat event before their game Tuesday evening.

It was the first-ever Legends game in October and was called the “pumpkin playoff.”

Staff members were there handing out candy for kids coming to the game, and the stadium was decked out for Halloween. They even had a pumpkin decorating station.

It ended up being good luck for the Legends, who beat the Charleston Dirty Birds 6-5.

They’ll play in a winner take all game Wednesday night.

Spokespeople for the Legends said they’ve really missed doing these types of events.

“I thought it was the perfect opportunity to make things kind of Halloween-like, since COVID last year took that away from us, just a chance to get everyone out at the ball park and have some fun for the kiddos,” Madison Spencer said.

The stars were out at the game too, including Pendleton County’s own Dontaie Allen, who threw out the first pitch.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you head to the Red River Gorge soon, keep in mind there has been a recent increase in...
Expert gives tips on what to watch for after copperhead snakes spotted in Red River Gorge area
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Trial begins for man accused in crash that killed Lexington toddler
A parent who was in the park watching her son practice says about 80 kids were in the park at...
Parents outraged after shooting near busy Lexington park
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital

Latest News

Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/12/2021)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/12/2021)
Emergency siren
Lexington Emergency Management testing outdoor warning sirens Wednesday morning
According to LG&E and KU, they manage roughly 5,400 miles of transmission lines and more than...
Some Lexington homeowners concerned about tree removal, line clearing by Kentucky Utilities
Chris Bailey’s FASTcast | Tracking Late Week Changes
Chris Bailey’s FASTcast | Tracking Late Week Changes