Lexington Legends hold ‘pumpkin playoff’ game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends hosted a trick or treat event before their game Tuesday evening.

It was the first-ever Legends game in October and was called the “pumpkin playoff.”

Staff members were there handing out candy for kids coming to the game, and the stadium was decked out for Halloween. They even had a pumpkin decorating station.

It ended up being good luck for the Legends, who beat the Charleston Dirty Birds 6-5.

They’ll play in a winner take all game Wednesday night.

Spokespeople for the Legends said they’ve really missed doing these types of events.

“I thought it was the perfect opportunity to make things kind of Halloween-like, since COVID last year took that away from us, just a chance to get everyone out at the ball park and have some fun for the kiddos,” Madison Spencer said.

The stars were out at the game too, including Pendleton County’s own Dontaie Allen, who threw out the first pitch.

