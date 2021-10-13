National Guard still helping at some Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of men and women with the Kentucky National Guard are still helping the state’s hospitals in the COVID-19 fight. A lot of what they are doing will never be seen by the general public, but the guard said they realize how important it is.

A large warehouse near UK Hospital and Baptist Health holds critical items in the fight against COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of steps along the supply chain that are behind the scenes. Trucks coming in, going out, things that have to be done for the hospitals to be fully supplied,” 2nd Lt. Susannah Mann with the Kentucky National Guard said.

With doctors and nurses needed on the front lines, the National Guard was called in to be the hands and feet to fill orders.

“It feels great. Also feels great when the people in the hospitals are very appreciative and I can tell it boosts their morale,” Mann said.

The guard has 30 men and women in Lexington and 400 in various COVID-19 roles across Kentucky.

“Won’t necessarily see it in the hospital, but it has to get done on the front end so the hospital has everything they need so they can fill the patients’ needs,” Mann said.

Some guard members have already finished their assignments in places like Morehead or Corbin. But a lot still needs to be done in other places. Mann doesn’t know when she will return to her home in northern Kentucky, but it doesn’t matter.

“We do not know. That has not been determined yet, but we do know we will be here as long as there is a need. As long as we are here being productive, we will stay,” Mann said.

They will likely never see a COVID patient, but what they’re doing is seen as essential to their care.

Some hospitals are seeing guard members pull out as the patient load is reducing. One hospital spokesman said the workload is lifting a bit, but there’s still a big need.

