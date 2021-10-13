Advertisement

Police: Golden Alert issued for missing person in Whitley County

Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County Dispatchers announced a Golden Alert for a missing person on Wednesday.

Larry Gene Hamblin, 68, was last seen on September 22 at 535 Bennet Branch Road in Williamsburg, KY.

Police said in the release that he is under a doctor’s care and is known to have a substance abuse problem.

If you have any information, you can call 911 or Whitley County E-911 at 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

