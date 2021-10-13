Advertisement

UK women’s Blue-White Scrimmage set for Oct. 24

Cats add walk-on guard, Kristen Crenshaw-Gill
The annual intersquad game is set for Oct. 24 at Memorial Coliseum.
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball Wildcats will host its annual Blue-White scrimmage on Sunday, Oc.t 24 at Memorial Coliseum.

Admission to the event is free. Fans attending will be required to wear a mask.

UK coach Kyra Elzy begins her second season as head coach. Last year, the Wildcats finished 18-9.

Guard Kristen Crenshaw-Gill will walk-on for the Wildcats. The 5-foot-9 player is from Youngstown, OH, where she was a four-year starter at Valley Christian High School. As a senior, Crenshaw-Gill averaged 26 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

