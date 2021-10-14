Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Late Friday

severe
severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a potent fall cold front toward the region and this will touch off strong to severe storms, and unleash the chilliest air of the young fall season for the weekend.

The threat for a few severe storms will show up across far western Kentucky into this evening. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe storms.

The setup for Friday looks much more energetic around here. We are likely to see scattered strong storms going up in the afternoon across western and central Kentucky, but the main action should be in the form of a squall line Friday evening. This is when we will have to be on guard for damaging winds, hail and even a tornado or two. The Storm Prediction Center  has much of the are in a Slight Risk for severe storms on Friday.

Here are some quick headlines on what to expect the next few days:

  • Even without the severe storms, winds are likely a big player and a few spots may gust to 40mph.
  • Temps reach the upper 70s to around 80 ahead of the storms Friday afternoon, especially in the east.
  • Once the front blows through, the numbers crash very quickly and we wind up in the mid and upper 40s behind the front Saturday morning.
  • Saturday morning showers move away as gusty northwest winds continue. Afternoon temps likely stay in the 50s for parts of central and eastern Kentucky.
  • Sunday morning temps hit 35-40 degrees with the potential for a touch of frost in the cold valleys. Winds should prevent a widespread frost from taking place and those same winds may give us a wind chill in the upper 20s and low 30s.
  • Seasonable temps then continue from Sunday through the middle of next week under dry skies.

