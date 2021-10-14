DAY 4 OF HEIL TRIAL: Jury set to begin deliberations after closing arguments
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial of former UK student Jacob Heil is expected to come to a close Thursday.
This week, we’ve heard testimony on the crash that killed 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.
Heil was behind the wheel.
Prosecutors say Heil was driving drunk, but his defense attorneys say Shemwell walked into the road.
Wednesday, jurors visited the scene of the crash. They also heard from a witness, who says she saw the boy’s father try to pull him out of the way.
After closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations.
