DAY 4 OF HEIL TRIAL: Jury set to begin deliberations after closing arguments

21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.(WBKO)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial of former UK student Jacob Heil is expected to come to a close Thursday.

This week, we’ve heard testimony on the crash that killed 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.

Heil was behind the wheel.

Prosecutors say Heil was driving drunk, but his defense attorneys say Shemwell walked into the road.

Wednesday, jurors visited the scene of the crash. They also heard from a witness, who says she saw the boy’s father try to pull him out of the way.

After closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations.

