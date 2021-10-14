Former Boyd Co. Detention Center guard convicted for role in death of inmate

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Boyd County jury has convicted a former detention center guard for his role in the death of an inmate.

Brad Roberts was found guilty of reckless homicide and multiple counts of criminal abuse.

In 2018, inmate Michael Moore died of blunt force trauma three days after he was arrested for public intoxication.

Surveillance video showed Moore strapped into a restraint chair for hours and showed deputy jailers flipping the chair upside down.

Roberts was sentenced to 15 years.

Three other former guards will also stand trial in the case.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.