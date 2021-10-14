Advertisement

Former Boyd Co. Detention Center guard convicted for role in death of inmate

Brad Roberts
Brad Roberts(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Boyd County jury has convicted a former detention center guard for his role in the death of an inmate.

Brad Roberts was found guilty of reckless homicide and multiple counts of criminal abuse.

In 2018, inmate Michael Moore died of blunt force trauma three days after he was arrested for public intoxication.

Surveillance video showed Moore strapped into a restraint chair for hours and showed deputy jailers flipping the chair upside down.

Roberts was sentenced to 15 years.

Three other former guards will also stand trial in the case.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you head to the Red River Gorge soon, keep in mind there has been a recent increase in...
Expert gives tips on what to watch for after copperhead snakes spotted in Red River Gorge area
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

It was an important, and at times emotional night as our very own Sam Dick was awarded the...
WKYT’s Sam Dick awarded Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Legacy Award
St. Claire Regional Medical Center finally seeing COVID-19 numbers slowing down
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Centre Parkway.
Lexington police investigating double shooting on Centre Parkway
Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.
Kentucky’s chief justice won’t seek another term on court