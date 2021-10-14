Frederick Douglass High School hosts public service day for freshman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass High School hosted Public Service Day on Thursday.

The point is to expose freshman to a number of different career paths all having to do with public safety. It gives them something to think about during their four years at Douglass.

“We like for our freshman to have opportunities to explore careers that exist in the public service area all careers, but specifically today we wanted to highlight public service,” said Dr. Jennifer Muncy, Frederick Douglass High School Academy Coach:

Dr. Muncy helped organize officials from the Lexington Fire Department, State Police, National Guard, Navy and even UK Neurology to come and talk with students about what it is that they do, and how the students can get involved.

Days like this can help freshman pick which academy they want to go into for the rest of their time at Frederick Douglass.

“We try to highlight that this is exploration. No one is asking you as a ninth grader to choose what it is you want to do for the rest of your life,” Dr. Muncy said. “But, we are asking you to choose a pathway, explore it all the way through your senior year, and you’re going to learn a lot about yourself.”

Dr. Muncy says that in addition to the learning that goes on, the event can also be a fun day, something that students haven’t gotten enough of during the COVID pandemic.

“This current freshman class, the last time full year, August to May of school, was their sixth-grade year,” Dr. Muncy said. “So, they’ve missed out on a lot of social and fun opportunities that today is providing.”

The event wrapped up at noon, but officials tell us the impact this event has on students is something that can last quite a lot longer.

