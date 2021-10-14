Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing person in Laurel County

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced a Golden Alert for a missing person Wednesday evening.

Kelly Callahan, 59, was last seen two miles south of London off Pine Grove School Road.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Callahan is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

