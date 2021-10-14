Is the supply chain crisis impacting Halloween shopping?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While shopping at your favorite stores this fall, you may have noticed it’s harder to find what you’re looking for.

Economists say slower shipping and difficulty keeping items on the shelves is a side effect of the pandemic and one that could now affect how Halloween lovers are getting into the spooky spirit.

“I think people are decorating a lot more this year because we can barely keep décor and things like that in stock,” said Spirit Halloween Hamburg store manager Kim Mansour. “As soon as we get them they go out the door.”

Mansour says there are three times more purchases this year compared to 2019.

With demand outpacing supply, Mansour says there are shipping changes. Multiple trucks could come a week, instead of in one big load. Spirit Halloween’s absorbing shipping costs instead of raising prices.

“I think the major issue is not the having the product itself, the problem is getting it here,” Mansour said.

Customers say there’s more to pick through in the store, but it’s still sparse compared to pre-pandemic years.

“It’s been absolutely absurd,” said customer Sophie Manchin. “There’s been nothing on the shelves to choose from. I came here and, luckily, they had what I needed.”

For Mansour and staff at spirit Halloween Hamburg, struggles are just a sign of the times.

“We have the normal challenge like everybody else,” Mansour said.

Employees of Spirit Halloween Hamburg say it’s also been tough to hire employees. They say it’s harder for seasonal stores, as many look for long-term employment.

