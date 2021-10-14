Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Big changes blow in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will bring in a blast of change very soon.

This late-week cold front will bring showers & thunderstorms to the region. There is a chance that we could see some strong to severe storms as we make the transition from spring-like temps to late October. My biggest concern is that the storms could produce strong winds and very heavy rains. Most of this happens on Friday.

After the cold front clears the area, temperatures will fall to the 60s... FOR HIGHS! Basically, some of our early morning lows from this week will be warmer than highs on Saturday. I think we hover around the low 60s for daytime highs. The overnight hours will likely reach the 30s and 40s. YES!!! That says the 30s and 40s. Be prepared for some very chilly nights.

Take care of each other!

