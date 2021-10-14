Advertisement

Kentucky’s chief justice won’t seek another term on court

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.
Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.(Kentucky Court of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. has announced he won’t run for reelection next year.

It signals the end of an era on the state’s highest court when his current term expires.

Minton joined the Supreme Court in 2006. He said Wednesday he wants to give potential candidates ample time to decide whether to run.

Minton first announced his decision not to seek another term on WKU Public Radio in Bowling Green. He says he still has plenty to do during the rest of his term. That includes presenting the judicial branch’s proposed budget to the legislature next year.

