Lexington police investigating double shooting on Centre Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Centre Parkway.
Police said they were called to an apartment complex there around 8:15 Wednesday evening after someone heard shots fired.
Officers said they found a man and a woman shot and both were taken to the hospital.
One of them has what police describe as life-threatening injuries, but it’s not clear which one.
So far, police don’t have a suspect description and they’re still investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
