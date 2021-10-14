Lexington police investigating double shooting on Centre Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Centre Parkway.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex there around 8:15 Wednesday evening after someone heard shots fired.

Officers said they found a man and a woman shot and both were taken to the hospital.

One of them has what police describe as life-threatening injuries, but it’s not clear which one.

So far, police don’t have a suspect description and they’re still investigating.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.