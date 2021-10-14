Advertisement

Lexington police investigating double shooting on Centre Parkway

Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Centre Parkway.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Centre Parkway.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex there around 8:15 Wednesday evening after someone heard shots fired.

Officers said they found a man and a woman shot and both were taken to the hospital.

One of them has what police describe as life-threatening injuries, but it’s not clear which one.

So far, police don’t have a suspect description and they’re still investigating.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

