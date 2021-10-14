Advertisement

WKYT’s Sam Dick awarded Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Legacy Award

It was an important, and at times emotional night as our very own Sam Dick was awarded the...
It was an important, and at times emotional night as our very own Sam Dick was awarded the Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Legacy Award.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was an important, and at times emotional night as our very own Sam Dick was awarded the Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Legacy Award.

“On behalf of my family, on behalf of my wife, on behalf of my anchor team represented by Amber here tonight, on behalf of the WKYT staff. Thank you for an incredible night. Thank you for the beautiful words, for the honor, for the award. It truly has touched my heart and I can’t thank you enough,” Sam said.

(Story continues below.)

This is one of their most prestigious awards, and it’s all about service to the bluegrass, which Sam has done plenty of through his reporting over the past several decades. From starting his career at WKYT in 1979, when reporters still used typewriters, to becoming the person you trust to anchor the news every night.

“How much Sam means to the WKYT family. And certainly the kind of reporter he is. An unbiased reporter that does the thing in a truthful, honest way,” said Rob Rumpke, president and CEO of Bluegrass Tomorrow.

Land use planning advocate Gloria Martin also received the Josephine Abercrombie award. Rumpke said Martin led the charge to dedicate Lexington as the horse capitol of the world. Her work with agriculture and within the horsing industry can be seen across the city.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you head to the Red River Gorge soon, keep in mind there has been a recent increase in...
Expert gives tips on what to watch for after copperhead snakes spotted in Red River Gorge area
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

Brad Roberts
Former Boyd Co. Detention Center guard convicted for role in death of inmate
St. Claire Regional Medical Center finally seeing COVID-19 numbers slowing down
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Centre Parkway.
Lexington police investigating double shooting on Centre Parkway
Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.
Kentucky’s chief justice won’t seek another term on court