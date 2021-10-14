WKYT’s Sam Dick awarded Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Legacy Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was an important, and at times emotional night as our very own Sam Dick was awarded the Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Legacy Award.

“On behalf of my family, on behalf of my wife, on behalf of my anchor team represented by Amber here tonight, on behalf of the WKYT staff. Thank you for an incredible night. Thank you for the beautiful words, for the honor, for the award. It truly has touched my heart and I can’t thank you enough,” Sam said.

@WKYT’s very own Sam Dick accepting Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Featured Vision Legacy Award. A crowd filling The Round Barn at Red Mile to celebrate Sam and the prestigious award. pic.twitter.com/ZoA757uxfe — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) October 14, 2021

This is one of their most prestigious awards, and it’s all about service to the bluegrass, which Sam has done plenty of through his reporting over the past several decades. From starting his career at WKYT in 1979, when reporters still used typewriters, to becoming the person you trust to anchor the news every night.

“How much Sam means to the WKYT family. And certainly the kind of reporter he is. An unbiased reporter that does the thing in a truthful, honest way,” said Rob Rumpke, president and CEO of Bluegrass Tomorrow.

Land use planning advocate Gloria Martin also received the Josephine Abercrombie award. Rumpke said Martin led the charge to dedicate Lexington as the horse capitol of the world. Her work with agriculture and within the horsing industry can be seen across the city.

