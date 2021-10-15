Child dies nearly a week after Scott County crash
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A sad update out of Scott County.
The sheriff’s office says a child critically injured in a crash last week has died.
Nine-year-old Sophia Sturgill passed away on Thursday. She was in a car hit by a pickup on Longlick Pike last Friday.
The driver of the car, 28-year-old Kristen Charron also died.
Another child is still recovering.
