Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat This Evening

severe
severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an active weather day taking shape across the Commonwealth as a powerful fall cold front sweeps across the state. This will touch off lines of strong to severe storms and usher in the coldest air of the young fall season.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight today’s severe risk with the best chance across western and central Kentucky.

The main threat from today’s storms will be damaging winds, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. That’s something we will be keeping a close eye on as the storms fire up.

Winds will be gusty as much colder air surges in here tonight into early Saturday. Gusts of 30mph or greater are a good bet as colder air crashes in here from the west and northwest. Lows by Saturday morning are in the mid 40s west, upper 40s central, with 50s in the east.

That sets the stage for a cold Sunday morning with lows likely in the 35-40 degree range for many.

Seasonable temps will be with us into the first half of next week with gorgeous fall weather. Another upper level low develops and drops in with some rain chances increasing by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

