Advertisement

Clark County Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19 complications

Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19
Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Coroner Robert Gayheart told WKYT Pace died Thursday night at the Clark Regional Medical Center after battling the illness.

It is unclear if Pace had any underlying health conditions, or what his vaccination status was.

He took office in 2019, and declared a state of emergency in Clark County last week for excessive flooding.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Centre Parkway.
Man dead after double shooting on Centre Parkway in Lexington
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
The Estill County Board of Education sent out a ‘civility statement’ on social media ahead of...
Ky. school board asks parents to be civil when responding to COVID-19 restrictions, mandates
Kentucky’s oldest running festival is returning this year. Court Days will shut down downtown...
Kentucky’s oldest running festival returns this weekend

Latest News

Firefighters and city workers watched on as a resolution to allocate $15 million for "hero pay"...
Resolution passes to set aside millions in COVID relief money for Lexington workers
Kaytlyn Rose Clinger came into the world sooner than expected. It made for an interesting night...
The perfect night for two UK fans: A win over LSU and the birth of their daughter
Fans First Fan Fest - Part 3
Fans First Fan Fest - Part 3
Fans First Fan Fest - Part 8
Fans First Fan Fest - Part 8