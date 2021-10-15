Clark County Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19 complications

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Coroner Robert Gayheart told WKYT Pace died Thursday night at the Clark Regional Medical Center after battling the illness.

It is unclear if Pace had any underlying health conditions, or what his vaccination status was.

He took office in 2019, and declared a state of emergency in Clark County last week for excessive flooding.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.

