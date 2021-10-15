JCPS mom says son took gun to school because he felt unsafe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In August, a fight that was caught on camera in the PRP High School cafeteria showed a student reaching into his bag; police would later find a pellet gun in the trash outside the school.

The student’s mother said criminal charges have been dropped because he never actually displayed the gun. Talisha Young said she now believes JCPS needs to step up its safety measures, and call on teachers to do more.

”He was attacked and did something in order to create a safe space for himself,” Young said, adding that the district failed to keep her freshman son safe from being bullied.

“You have this young child, who has been working hard for something,” Young said. “His goal is to be an NFL player, and then, you snatch all that from him. And you let the children ... bullying and harassing him, you let them stay and be privileged.”

Young said she’s filed appeals, all the way up to Superintendent Marty Pollio’s office, to get her son out of alternative school and back into PRP High School, where he can possibly continue playing football.

”There was no weapon presented,” Young said. “No evidence presented, never been film released having a gun, just the fact that he stuck his hand in his backpack.”

Young’s attorney used the argument in court and charges were dropped, she said. Young added the issue still isn’t solved.

JCPS has found six guns so far this year on school grounds, including the pellet gun Young’s son is alleged to have brought on campus. Young said it’s time for JCPS to be held accountable.

”When he fell under the table and they kept hitting him, anybody could’ve said, ‘OK, that’s enough; stay back,’” she said. “Maybe at that point, he would’ve felt safe. But when you stand around and look, how do you expect kids to trust? You’ve got teachers fighting kids, you got kids pulling guns. Kids don’t want to go to school.”

According to the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, teachers and staff can intervene when there’s inappropriate behavior, and can take steps to work with families to positively change a student’s behavior.

Young’s son still remains at the alternative school and is not playing football.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.