Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms possible

Strong to severe thunderstorms
Strong to severe thunderstorms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A strong cold front will blast across Kentucky later today. It could bring severe thunderstorms to the region.

A squall line will likely develop and produce strong to severe storms. Gusty winds will be the primary threat from this line of thunderstorms. Don’t be surprised if we don’t see some locally heavy rain with some large hail thrown into the mix. So some true severe weather elements could be coming our way.

On the other side of the severe stuff, we find a blast of chilly air. Perhaps even a little frosty by early Sunday morning. That’s the kind of chill we get around here. Morning lows will hover around the mid to upper 30s.

Take care of each other!

