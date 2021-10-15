Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/17: Executive Director of SOAR Colby Hal, Madison Co. Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Executive Director of SOAR Colby Hall and Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor.

There was economic optimism for Kentucky’s Appalachian region at the SOAR Summit that was held recently in Corbin, attracting a record crowd.

SOAR, or Shaping Our Appalachian Region, is an effort to get things moving in eastern and southern kentucky and the is appears to be paying off even during a challenging time.

Judge-Executive Taylor talks about why he’s decided to run again in hopes of leading that fast growing county where the population nears 100,000. Taylor also leads the Kentucky Association of Counties.

