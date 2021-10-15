Advertisement

Lexington named a must-visit for Halloween activities in Kentucky

By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton announced all of the spooky festivities taking place in Lexington this year for Halloween.

Mayor Gorton says Lexington is known for its fall events, thanks to the work of the folks at parks and recreation.

After most of last year’s Halloween events in the city were canceled because of the pandemic, it’s nice to finally see some sense of normalcy back in Lexington.

“We learned this week that Lexington was named by travelpulse.com as a ‘must-do place to visit for Halloween’ in the state of Kentucky,” said Amber Luallen, superintendent of cultural arts and events at Lexington Parks and Rec.

Freaky Friday movies, trick-or-treating, to a brand new Dia de Los Muertos, day of the dead event there are many ways to enjoy Halloween in Lexington.

“The Halloween parade is back. These are outside events and were also offering a variety of other ways for Lexington to celebrate Halloween,” Mayor Gorton said.

Another new and popular event is the Jack-O-Lantern Trail at McConnell Springs Park. Last year, more than 700 pumpkins were donated for the event and they hope to receive that many this year. You can drop off pumpkins between October 23rd-26th.

“We really love that event because it’s really the community that makes the event possible,” Luallen said.

Trick-or-treating events will go from 6-8 pm on October 31 in Lexington and all are welcome to attend.

