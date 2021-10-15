Advertisement

The perfect night for two UK fans: A win over LSU and the birth of their daughter

Kaytlyn Rose Clinger came into the world sooner than expected. It made for an interesting night...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One big blue family celebrated more than just UK’s win over LSU Saturday night.

A new little Wildcat joined the world just a few minutes after Kentucky’s 42-21 victory over the Tigers.

The Clingers had the game circled on their calendar. It was a big matchup followed by the scheduled c-section for their baby girl.

“So we decided to wait till after the LSU game to have the birth of our second child and of course that changed Saturday,” said Jesse Taylor of Morgan County.

At every game this season, Jesse and Taylor were one week closer to their planned due date.

“The running joke was every time that we’d come in it was like, ‘okay we’re going to have it at the 50-yard line today. This is great. We’re going to go out there at halftime and have the baby at the 50-yard line,” said the new father.

Kaytlyn Rose Clinger came into the world sooner than expected. It made for an interesting night at Kroger Field.

“By the time halftime was over [my contractions] were like 2 and 3 minutes apart,’ said then mom-to-be Taylor Clinger. “And I remember my doctor saying at 5 minutes apart we need to get [to the hospital]. Like we gotta go now.”

The Clingers said their section in Kroger Field was cheering them on as they left.

With the help of security staff in the stadium, Taylor made it to Baptist Health Lexington to deliver Kaytlyn Rose, where even the doctors were excited about UK’s win.

“[The doctor is] like, ‘Well we had a win earlier and we’re gonna have another win here.’ And of course - we’ll use a baseball term here - we hit a home run with this little girl. Kaytlyn Clinger.”

The Clingers said if UK ever wants to celebrate Kaytlyn’s birth story with a scholarship, they’ll take it.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

