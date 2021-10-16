Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Patchy frost threat this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a strong cold front swept through our region overnight, we are left with a very cool Fall-feel through this weekend with a frost threat for some.

It’s a great evening and night ahead, but if you plan to be outdoors, you’ll likely want to dress a little warmer. Temperatures will fall through the 50s quickly this evening and end up into the 40s for tonight. Winds will also stay breezy this evening and tonight, introducing some windchill to our region, making it feel cooler. The good news, we stay dry with clear skies.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin in the upper-30s and lower-40s. These temperatures could lead to some patchy frost for a few areas that see lighter winds. Fortunately, the frost won’t last for long because sunny skies will return throughout the day, with cool weather continuing as well. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours are expected to rise only into the mid to lower-60s. Winds will also stay a bit breezy at times but should be lighter than Saturday.

We’ll have another isolated frost threat Monday morning, but temperatures will be on a slow rise through the following week. Highs will “warm” into the mid to upper-60s Wednesday, but a cold front moves in and drops temperatures again by the end of the week. The cold front will move through Thursday and into Friday, bringing scattered rain chances along with it. After the front passes, we’ll see highs drop back into the lower-60s.

