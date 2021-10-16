Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A very chilly day

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a wet and chilly morning in the bluegrass and it looks like fall has decided to stick around.

We are on full flannel and chili mode as we dive into today’s forecast. Showers are likely early on and will gradually exit the region with a strong cold front by mid-morning. Temps will start in the low 50s, and by later in the day as the sun comes out, only move close to 60 degrees. Also, keep in mind with the exit of the strong cold front, gusty winds from the northwest will be prominent today. Tonight temps plunge and we could see readings in the upper 30s. Patchy frost is likely early on Sunday morning with temps rising to the low 60s. Still well below average! Sunshine is on tap for your Sunday.

The week to come features mostly dry days into the first half of the workweek with temps near the mid to upper 60s. By Thursday our next system rolls in increasing rain chances and dropping temps into Friday.

I hope you all have a great day:)

