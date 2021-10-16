Advertisement

Another family of Afghan refugees arrive in Bowling Green

By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ”We are happy because we are safe,” said Wazir Khan Zadran, Afghan refugee.

Another Afghan family is at peace in Bowling Green after escaping the dangers of Taliban.

The family of 8 flew into Nashville airport Thursday night from a military base in New Mexico.

They’ve spent 38 days in the U.S. so far, but this is the first place they are able to begin their new life.

Father of the family, Zadran, says life in Afghanistan is dangerous and difficult. He said he hid in plain site for days before a helicopter came to rescue several of the Afghans.

“This situation is not good. Their life is so difficult in this time,” Zadran said. “Those people, the Taliban is searching them. They are getting them. My commander, they killed him in this 61-day period. They killed some of them.”

Zadran says he and his family are happy and free of danger, which they’ve endured most of their lives in facing the Taliban. He says they will never forget the help him and his family received.

“We need peace for our country,” said Zadran.

There are several ways you can help the Afghan refugees coming to Bowling Green. You can make a monetary donation at icofky.com/donate. The money raised will go to provide resources for the refugees. You can also donate new or gently used furniture and house home items. If you have the proper accommodations to house a family of refugees, they are taking inquiries for that as well.

The refugees will gradually come in the coming weeks, and could continue to arrive until March of 2022.he says he will

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19
Clark County Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19 complications
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Kaytlyn Rose Clinger came into the world sooner than expected. It made for an interesting night...
The perfect night for two UK fans: A win over LSU and the birth of their daughter
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Child dies nearly a week after Scott County crash
Firefighters and city workers watched on as a resolution to allocate $15 million for "hero pay"...
Resolution passes to set aside millions in COVID relief money for Lexington workers

Latest News

Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a wet and chilly morning in the bluegrass and it looks like...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A very chilly day
Dunbar quarterback Cole Colony directs the Bulldogs' offense on Friday.
Dunbar humbles Henry Clay, 45-24
Madison Central quarterback Hagan Harrison surveys the field during his team's 43-7 win over...
Madison Central wins 7th-straight
Eagles now 8-0
WATCH | LCA handles Somerset, remains unbeaten
Lexington Christian huddled during Friday's game against Somerset.
LCA handles Somerset, remains unbeaten